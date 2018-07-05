McLaren to build latest Longtail in limited numbers

In 2016, my colleague at the Sunday Times Thomas Falkiner and I found ourselves with the key to the McLaren 675LT early one morning on the island of Tenerife.

We were there to drive the 570GT but the nice people at McLaren had brought along a 675LT for any of the journos who had not experienced it to have a short drive.

It might have been a short drive, but it was one of the best of my life. The level of grip defied the laws of physics. It belted into a corner, hung on like a cat on a branch and then rocketed out with a neck jarring level of acceleration. It was an incredible piece of performance engineering. It was also comfortable.

Now the company has revealed its latest LT, or Longtail, in the form of the 600LT. We brought you some spy pics and info last week but here is the real thing in the metal, or at least in pics taken in a studio. It will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK so we will see it there first.

Bespoke features

Like the 675LT, the 600LT adopts the name of the famous McLaren FT GTR Longtail race car, a name which infers more performance, reduced weight and bespoke features.

In terms of weight, it is 96kg lighter than the 570S coupe on which it is based. McLaren claims that almost a quarter of the parts have been changed on the car — 23% to be exact.

"The McLaren 600LT is only the fourth Longtail McLaren in more than two decades," says Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive. "The McLaren F1 GTR Longtail that began the lineage was one of the purest race cars in modern motorsport history. The 675LT resurrected the revered name, creating the purest distillation of the sheer driving pleasure embodied by all McLaren cars.