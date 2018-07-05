FUTURE MODELS
McLaren to build latest Longtail in limited numbers
McLaren has revealed the 600LT which will be built in limited numbers
In 2016, my colleague at the Sunday Times Thomas Falkiner and I found ourselves with the key to the McLaren 675LT early one morning on the island of Tenerife.
We were there to drive the 570GT but the nice people at McLaren had brought along a 675LT for any of the journos who had not experienced it to have a short drive.
It might have been a short drive, but it was one of the best of my life. The level of grip defied the laws of physics. It belted into a corner, hung on like a cat on a branch and then rocketed out with a neck jarring level of acceleration. It was an incredible piece of performance engineering. It was also comfortable.
Now the company has revealed its latest LT, or Longtail, in the form of the 600LT. We brought you some spy pics and info last week but here is the real thing in the metal, or at least in pics taken in a studio. It will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK so we will see it there first.
Bespoke features
Like the 675LT, the 600LT adopts the name of the famous McLaren FT GTR Longtail race car, a name which infers more performance, reduced weight and bespoke features.
In terms of weight, it is 96kg lighter than the 570S coupe on which it is based. McLaren claims that almost a quarter of the parts have been changed on the car — 23% to be exact.
"The McLaren 600LT is only the fourth Longtail McLaren in more than two decades," says Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive. "The McLaren F1 GTR Longtail that began the lineage was one of the purest race cars in modern motorsport history. The 675LT resurrected the revered name, creating the purest distillation of the sheer driving pleasure embodied by all McLaren cars.
"Now we are further extending our special LT family — albeit in limited numbers — and once again showcasing the ethos of optimised aerodynamics, increased power, reduced weight, track-focused dynamics and enhanced driver engagement that are the hallmarks of a McLaren Longtail."
It all sounds impressive, but then McLaren has been busy impressing lately, launching the Senna just a few weeks ago.
An interesting fact here is that the exhaust system on the 600LT is even shorter and more extreme than that on the Senna.
Need to know
But here are the main facts you want. The 600LT features a twin-turbo 3.8l V8 that pushes out 441kW and 620Nm of torque. There is an uprated braking system, Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres, quicker steering, sharpened accelerator and brake pedals and firmer engine mounts. The figures you really want, the performance stats, have not yet been released, so we will harass the executives at Goodwood next week for them.
It will be built in limited numbers though, although again Mac is not revealing how many, but production will only last for 12 months, starting in October.
Please sign in or register to comment.