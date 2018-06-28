Life / Motoring

FUTURE MODELS

Volvo heading into even more competitive territory

Volvo is promising that the new S60 will be more of a driver’s car

28 June 2018 - 05:59 Mark Smyth
The S60 has a more athletic look than other models on the same Volvo platform. Picture: QUICKPIC
The S60 has a more athletic look than other models on the same Volvo platform. Picture: QUICKPIC

While Donald Trump and the European Union were fighting about trade tariffs in the automotive sector, a European car maker was busy revealing its first car that will be built right under Trump’s nose.

The fight is ongoing of course, including just how the tariffs might work on a European model built in the US and then exported back to Europe and the rest of the world. It’s a real problem and one which BMW is facing more than most with its X models made in Spartanburg.

But it was not BMW revealing a car this time, instead it was Volvo that has pulled the wraps off its latest S60 sedan while opening its new factory in South Carolina. We have said it before but it appears that Volvo can do nothing wrong at the moment and the S60 is the latest proof of that.

The interior has the same family look as other Volvo models with elegance, luxury and technology. Picture: QUICKPIC
The interior has the same family look as other Volvo models with elegance, luxury and technology. Picture: QUICKPIC

It will arrive in SA next year although Volvo SA says it cannot yet confirm which models or even exactly when, but what is clear is that it will be yet another stunner.

"The new S60 is one of the most exciting cars we’ve ever made," said Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. "It is a true driver’s car that gives us a strong position in the US and China sedan markets, creating growth opportunities for Volvo Cars."

IT APPEARS THAT VOLVO CAN DO NO WRONG AT THE MOMENT AND THE S60 IS PROOF OF THAT.

It is also the first model that the brand will sell without a diesel variant in the range after Volvo promised to drop diesels. But it will slip in before the other promise that it will only introduce electrified vehicles from 2019, which means regular petrol internal combustion engines in the form of the T4 and T5 turbocharged motors.

Locally the company is also considering the super and turbocharged T6 as well as the plug-in hybrid T8.

The S60 sits on the Scalable Product Architecture platform that was first used in the latest XC90.

The Polestar Engineered version promises 305kW. Picture: QUICKPIC
The Polestar Engineered version promises 305kW. Picture: QUICKPIC

As well as the style and safety that goes with the brand, the company says the S60 is also even more of a driver’s car, something emphasised by the announcement of a Polestar Engineered version to take on performance models from BMW and Merc.

It will be based on the T8 and will offer 305kW, but again, it is only under consideration by Volvo SA.

The interior is much the same as that in other models, particularly the XC60, meaning Swedish elegance combined with technology and space.

Traditionally the S60 has disappeared in a sea of German sedans, but we suspect the new one is going to make a much bigger impression.

Volvo’s top seller comes to town

Volvo has introduced its world award-winning XC60 in SA with the hope that it will replicate the sales success of the previous generation
Life
28 days ago

Forging a new link to the future

Chinese automotive disruption will look like this. And it’s in the planning for SA, writes Michael Taylor
Life
28 days ago

Volvo Trucks driving into era of silent deliveries

Swedish truck maker has revealed a new electric truck aimed at urban transport in environmentally-aware cities
Life
1 month ago

We crossed over sooner than you might think

The crossover is nothing new, in fact Mark Smyth would argue that cars with an adventurous spirit and some off-road ability were around since as ...
Life
1 month ago

New focus on design and technology

Ford has revealed details of its forthcoming Focus hatch due locally later this year
Life
2 months ago

Sublime Swedish SUV conquers the world

The new Volvo XC60 has been crowned 2018 World Car of the Year, writes WCOTY juror Michael Taylor
Life
2 months ago

Automotive excellence still the objective, but tweaks are needed

The format of the Wesbank/SAGMJ Car of the Year competition has reached a point where it needs to be diversified by having categories
Life
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Beneath the skin makeover for the new C-Class
Life / Motoring
2.
Volvo heading into even more competitive territory
Life / Motoring
3.
Baby Audi gets more attitude
Life / Motoring
4.
Subtle changes propel touring favourite Hyundai H1
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

BMW gives boost to its electric offerings
Life / Motoring

Audi in new territory with coupe-like SUV
Life / Motoring

BMW on an evolutionary road with X5
Life / Motoring

Jaguar I-Pace sets a new benchmark and possibly not just in electric vehicles
Life / Motoring

Forging a new link to the future
Life / Motoring

Ranger changes more than just skin deep
Life / Motoring

Paris debut for 3 Series
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.