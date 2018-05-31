Forging a new link to the future

Geely shook up the world automotive order when it bought Volvo. Since then, it’s added Lotus, Proton, Terrafugia, the London Electric Vehicle Company (which makes London cabs) and nearly 10% of Daimler to its collection, but it’s also created its own sub-premium global brand, Lynk & Co.

The 02 is its second car, to be built in both China and Belgium, and its innovative subscription plan could shake up the automotive world all over again.

This might be a while coming, and they’re not even open about where it will come from, but the Lynk & Co 02 could be the compact crossover that utterly disrupts the car industry and with the unique subscription model, it is in the planning for SA, according to Volvo SA boss Greg Maruszewski.

Firstly, it’s not bad. It is actually pretty darn good, and it has every right to be. Parent company Geely is keen for the Lynk & Co brand to be known as anything but Chinese. It even went so far as to suggest it was more like a European or global brand.

It might have a point. The start-up might be owned by Geely, but all of its design and engineering work has been done in Europe. While its Chinese 02 and 03 models will be built at a factory north of Beijing, the western world’s Lynk & Co models will come from Belgium. China already has the larger 01 SUV (also bound for the western world), but the 03 sedan will remain a China-only car.