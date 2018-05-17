Life / Motoring

THE MOTORSPORT LAP

One-stop victory for Hamilton

It was a busy weekend of motorsport for fans from around the globe

17 May 2018 - 05:10 Motor News Reporter
Charl Arangies (Stradale Aston Martin Vantage) took both of Saturday’s G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races, setting a new overall lap record at Zwartkops in the process. Picture: DAVID LEDBITTER
Charl Arangies (Stradale Aston Martin Vantage) took both of Saturday’s G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races, setting a new overall lap record at Zwartkops in the process. Picture: DAVID LEDBITTER

The Spanish Formula One Grand Prix took place this past weekend where championship leader Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG) claimed victory in what looked like a fairly easy race for the Brit having led form start to finish.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas came second, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished third.

Sadly, things were not to be for Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who started the race in third behind Bottas and managed to quickly move to second by the first corner. Mercedes’ one-stop pit strategy played a pivotal role in the team’s success, relegating Vettel to fourth. Hamilton now leads the championship on 95 points, while Vettel is on 78 and Bottas is on 58 going into the next race in Monaco on May 27.

Meanwhile, the 24-hours of Nurburgring also took place this past weekend, which saw the team of Tandy, Lietz, Pilet and Mkowiecki (Porsche 911 GT3 R) taking overall victory. The team of Engel, Muller, Christodoulou and Metzger (Mercedes-AMG GT3) managed a credible second position, while Jager, Stolz, Buurman and Seyffarth (Mercedes-AMG GT3) clinched the third podium spot. South African brothers and team-mates Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde (Audi R8 LMS) finished sixth overall.

Moving across to Belgium, Sebastien Loeb scored an emphatic victory at the wheel of Team Peugeot Total’s Peugeot 208 WRX in the Coyote World RX of Belgium, round three of the FIA World Rallycross Championship. PSRX Volkswagen Sweden’s Petter Solberg finished runner-up in his Volkswagen Polo R Supercar, while Timmy Hansen made it a double podium for Team Peugeot Total by taking the third podium spot.

The third round of the Extreme Festival took place at Zwartkops Raceway where the opening race for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars brought the spectators a huge bonus, when Charl Arangies romped his Aston Martin Vantage GT3 around the 2.4km circuit in a time of 59.89 seconds. It is the first official sub-minute lap time in a race car at the circuit.

He won the race ahead of Charl Joubert (Lotus Elise Honda Turbo) and Tato Carello (Daytona McLaren 650 GT). Arangies also won the second race ahead of Carello and Dawie Olivier (G&H Transport Baby Beemer).

Engen Audi drivers Michael Stephen and Simon Moss dominated the first Sasol GTC (Global Touring Car) race, ahead of Gennaro Bonafede (Sasol BMW). Daniel Rowe (Volkswagen Jetta) won the second race ahead of Bonafede and Stephen.

Meanwhile, Bradley Liebenberg (Ferodo Mini JCW) won the first Sasol GTC2 race, ahead of Keagan Masters (VW Motorsport Golf Gti) and Charl Smalberger (Sabertek Golf GTI). Masters won the second race.

In the Engen Polo Cup, Tasmin Pepper (Electric Life Polo) won both races of the day.

The fourth round of the 2018 Extreme Festival series will be held at the East London Grand Prix circuit on June 3.

Bezuidenhout shreds record in single-seater

The Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in Knysna provided intense competition and some incredible machinery
Life
7 days ago

Title chases under way in all racing categories

The leading international motor racing competitions all produced exciting contests and threw up a few unexpected results over the past weekend
Life
14 days ago

Electric race car built to tackle Pikes Peak climb

Volkswagen Motorsport unveiled its staggering all-electric I.D R Pikes Peak race car to much fanfare
Life
21 days ago

Mean feats behind the wheel, here and abroad

This past weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix went well for Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo, while local drivers are rewarded for their efforts
Life
28 days ago

Vettel makes it two from two

Vettel wins the second F1 race of the season, Nico Rosberg ups his role in Formula E
Life
1 month ago

Halo adorns drivers as the roar of F1 returns

Strategic move gives Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel the first win of the season
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Continental GT deserves its wings
Life / Motoring
2.
Volkswagen introduces premium art
Life / Motoring
3.
Lagonda reborn for emission-free luxury
Life / Motoring
4.
Isuzu throws its hat into the seven-seater ring
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Bezuidenhout shreds record in single-seater
Life / Motoring

Title chases under way in all racing categories
Life / Motoring

Electric race car built to tackle Pikes Peak climb
Life / Motoring

Mean feats behind the wheel, here and abroad
Life / Motoring

Vettel makes it two from two
Life / Motoring

Halo adorns drivers as the roar of F1 returns
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.