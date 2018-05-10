Bezuidenhout shreds record in single-seater

The Jaguar Simola Hillclimb in Knysna delivered an enthralling mix of thrills and excitement, with stunning records being set.

When the action ended, King of the Hill records had been established in each of the three categories, but the times between many of the top contenders were the closest yet, keeping the fans glued to the action right to the end.

Apart from the battle being waged between the competitors, the throngs of fans had many other attractions, most notably the daring antics of world-renowned stunt driver and multiple record-holder Terry Grant. The British ace entertained the crowds by driving up the 1.9km Simola Hill on two wheels in a Jaguar F-Pace.

Andre Bezuidenhout was the undisputed King of the Hill in his recently acquired Gould GR55, a specialist hillclimb single-seater built in the UK.

Signalling his clear intent, Bezuidenhout established a new official hillclimb record during the one-lap Class Finals with an impressive time of 36.428 seconds. He destroyed the current lap record with a time of 35.528 seconds in the King of the Hill Top 10 Shootout — an average speed of 192.52km/h from a standing start.

"I felt confident throughout the weekend that a 35-second time was possible but was slightly worried when the temperature dropped in the late afternoon for the final run," Bezuidenhout said. "The Gould is an amazing car, and the team I had supporting me was superb.