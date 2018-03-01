A reinvigorated sporty executive emerges from the Audi stable

Audi showed its Prologue at the 2015 Los Angeles motor show with no intention of putting it into production, but to give its own designers a baseline to use when they penned the A6, A7 and A8, in particular.

It uses a huge single-framed grille, which is punctuated by lidar, radar and ultrasonic scanners, and is confrontingly similar to the Prologue’s grille.

The visible feature Audi is forcing people to notice is the enormous rear wheelarch blister, which it hopes smells a bit of the original Quattro. Some of its core visual signatures were quite late arriving, particularly its edgy, full-length greenhouse shoulder line that begins at the trailing edge of the headlight and blends in to the OLED taillight.

Audi claims the shoulder line works to reduce the visual height of the car and enlarge the blisters over the rear wheels, but its real job is to make it appear a class bigger than it really is.

It has had its side mirrors moved from the window frames to the door panels, largely to cut down the wind noise.

The S-Line versions will have different styling packages, with far busier front aprons than the standard cars, and they’ll be on sale at launch.

The company admits it more or less lifted the interior straight from the A7, which is no bad thing, really.

That means a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system and a 8.6-inch touchscreen unit for the climate control, which doubles at a writing pad.

The new A8 and A7 and now the A6 all use Audi’s zFAS central computer to cram all of the Level 3 autonomous driving sensor data, including five radars, one LiDar, 12 ultrasonic sensors, five cameras and a night-vision camera and convert it all into action, instantly.

While no country yet allows the car to utilise the self-driving capability it has to its maximum, Audi allows the car to run as a Level 2 car (so the driver is in control, officially) for up to 30 seconds, with the car controlling all braking, steering and accelerating and lane-keeping.

To do this, it doesn’t just rely on data from the car’s sensors (plus steering throttle, braking and accelerometer data), but from the navigation system’s centimetre-accurate mapping data from Here and swarm intelligence via the LTE system.

It has 38 driver assistance systems tucked into the higher-level models, but that changes across three car setup packages a Parking pack, a City pack and a Long-Distance pack.

Local models and specifications still have to be worked out for the South African market but Audi SA says that more details will be available after the new A6 has its international launch around the middle of 2018.