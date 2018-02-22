New engine line-up under C-Class’s blink-and-you-miss-it facelift

Bad news, BMW and Audi. Mercedes-Benz’s mid-sized premium juggernaut just got better and it will be in SA in June or July 2018.

Benz sold an astonishing 415,000 C-Class sedans, wagons and coupes in 2017, punched out of its main Bremen plant in Germany; East London; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Beijing, China.

You might not know it to look at it, because the metalwork and the overall design theme are scarcely changed.

You have to look mighty hard inside, too, because Benz hasn’t fitted it with the double-width digital dash infotainment unit it debuted in the S-Class.

You wouldn’t know it from the powerplants, either, because Benz is being decidedly cagey about how the next C-Class will move, how fast it will move and how much energy it will use doing it.

It’s far from certain that Benz will slot its new mild hybrid-equipped in-line six-cylinder petrol engines into the C-Class. It is unlikely, which will leave the C-Class continuing to fight with a range of straight four and V6 engines.

Mercedes-Benz won’t even confirm the transmission, though its in-house nine-speed automatic will be used throughout the range.