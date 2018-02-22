Life / Motoring

New engine line-up under C-Class’s blink-and-you-miss-it facelift

Mercedes is giving its C-Class a subtle makeove

22 February 2018 - 05:54 Michael Taylor
The changes are very hard to spot but the biggest is the adoption of similar headlights to the E-Class. Picture: DAIMLER
Bad news, BMW and Audi. Mercedes-Benz’s mid-sized premium juggernaut just got better and it will be in SA in June or July 2018.

Benz sold an astonishing 415,000 C-Class sedans, wagons and coupes in 2017, punched out of its main Bremen plant in Germany; East London; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Beijing, China.

You might not know it to look at it, because the metalwork and the overall design theme are scarcely changed.

You have to look mighty hard inside, too, because Benz hasn’t fitted it with the double-width digital dash infotainment unit it debuted in the S-Class.

You wouldn’t know it from the powerplants, either, because Benz is being decidedly cagey about how the next C-Class will move, how fast it will move and how much energy it will use doing it.

It’s far from certain that Benz will slot its new mild hybrid-equipped in-line six-cylinder petrol engines into the C-Class. It is unlikely, which will leave the C-Class continuing to fight with a range of straight four and V6 engines.

Mercedes-Benz won’t even confirm the transmission, though its in-house nine-speed automatic will be used throughout the range.

The interior gets a few upgrades mainly around screens, instrumentation and infotainment. Picture: DAIMLER
Sources at Daimler have insisted that the car will move to three versions of the OM645 four-cylinder turbodiesel engine to power the C200d, the C220d and the new C300d.

Unofficial internal documents reveal it will have two initial petrol-powered models, both using the M264 four-cylinder, turbocharged engine. It will use 48V electrical systems to give the C200 EQ-Boost mild-hybrid capability for added low-speed urge and better economy, though the more expensive C300, bewilderingly, goes without the system.

The C200 will add the EQ-Boost tag to link it to its upcoming all-electric EQ brand, which Benz will also slap on two plug-in hybrid C-Classes, neither of which will be available from the start of production.

A step up from the current plug-in hybrid C-Class, the system benefits from the research and development of the stand-alone electric vehicle EQ brand’s team and will be paired with petrol and diesel power.

Instead of tangible areas such as engines and gearboxes, Mercedes-Benz’s official information focuses on the C-Class’s optional headlights and a new AMG-Line model, with its diamond-pattern radiator grille.

The AMG-Line will also receive tweaks to the front and rear bumpers and its "tailpipe trim varies according to the engine variant".

Updated radar and camera systems allow it to see up to 500m ahead of the car at all times, delivering data to the computer that governs its safety and driver assistance systems.

Its optional Driver Assistance package delivers active cruise control that is paired up with the car’s navigation data.

