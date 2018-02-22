Life / Motoring

FUTURE MODELS

Audi ringing in powerful changes for the AI

Mini is in the cross hairs for the second-generation Audi A1

22 February 2018 - 05:59 Michael Taylor

Audi has an all-new A1 on the way and it’s gunning for the Mini. No, not that Mini. The bigger one. The one with five doors.

That’s because the entry-level model of the entry-level Audi is about to score more entry points, after the axing of the three-door model. If you think this is a playbook you’ve seen before, you’re probably right, because the Volkswagen Group twins the A1 with the Polo and 2017’s all-new Polo also dumped the three-door model.

Due on sale only in the second half of 2019 in SA, the A1 will move from the 17-year-old PQ25 architecture to the smallest version of the Volkswagen Group’s latest MQB platform, the MQB AO.

And squarely in Audi’s cross hairs for the second-generation A1 is Mini, which insiders admit means the new car will need a big jump forward in handling, comfort and refinement. And, evidently, size.

The A1’s chassis roommate, the new Polo, has grown 81mm to reach beyond the 4m barrier and so will the A1. The Polo’s wheelbase grew 91mm to the 2,564mm dimension it’s expected to share with the A1 to give the rear-seat passengers another 90mm of legroom.

The Polo also added 62mm of front track width and 49mm in the rear end and its tyre sizes grew from 14 to 17 inches, all of which should be reflected in the A1’s layout, along with about 25% more luggage capacity.

Our artist’s rendition of what the new A1 is likely to look like. Picture: SPIEDBILDE/BRIAN WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY
Our artist’s rendition of what the new A1 is likely to look like. Picture: SPIEDBILDE/BRIAN WILLIAMS PHOTOGRAPHY

Given that the A1 is supposed to be the more premium of the pair, insiders insist it will have optional mechanical equipment the class has never seen, including adaptive damping, stronger gearboxes and new engines.

Both the Polo and the A1 will be built on the same production line at Seat’s Spanish plant at Martorell, near Barcelona, with the Audi scoring a near full width single frame grille to make it easily distinguished from its cheaper sibling.

While moving to MQB seems expensive, it’s a short-cut to electrification for the A1, allowing easy access to mild-hybrid power systems and plug-in hybrid powertrains, too, though the Polo has shied away from both systems.

It will score the latest versions of Audi’s fully digital Virtual Cockpit, which includes a larger screen and the option of a touchscreen for the infotainment unit on the dashboard.

It’s a lock to suggest the car will have Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink and Android Auto, especially given the younger audience it’s targeting, while it will also use 4G LTE and WLANp for car-to-infrastructure and car-to-car communications.

The engine choices will reflect what the Polo has, with a bit more power. The entry level will be a new version of the 1.0l, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor, while the new 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine boots the old 1.4 engine out from beneath the bonnet.

There’s already a new Polo GTi (in SA, May 2018), so Audi has committed to a faster S1 with a 2.0l turbocharged four with about 230kW of power. It will be all-wheel drive, a grip-chasing idea that Audi will at last sprinkle through other engines in the range — at a cost.

The car entered conceptual planning with ideas for a range of diesel engines and moved towards pre-production with just one, the same 1.6 turbodiesel it had before. Volkswagen’s head of development said before that it would not invest in developing any all-new small diesel engines, so this makes sense.

Manual gearboxes will be the standard equipment, though seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions will be options.

Superb A7 package beyond the compromises

Can a terrific chassis and a brilliant interior overcome so-so A7 styling, asks Michael Taylor
Life
7 days ago

VW teases its Touareg

Volkswagen has revealed this teaser sketch of the new Touareg ahead of its reveal next month
Life
7 days ago

New baby Merc aims to be top of its class

Connectivity and practicality have been prioritised for the new A-Class, writes Michael Taylor
Life
7 days ago

Spot the differences in the new C-Class

Mercedes-Benz facelifts the segment-smashing C-Class with bright lights and better safety, writes Michael Taylor
Life
7 days ago

Mercedes-Benz going for an A

Mercedes has unveiled the new A-Class which arrives in SA towards the end of 2018
Life
14 days ago

Honda Type-R: The soundtrack is this street racer’s only civil bit

Honda has gone old school with the new Type-R and it really works, writes Mark Smyth
Life
14 days ago

Putting cars to the test to find the best of the best

Lerato Matebese gives his views on the finalists in the SA Car of the Year competition after two days of testing
Life
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Polo Vivo — now serving a new market
Life / Motoring
2.
Audi ringing in powerful changes for the AI
Life / Motoring
3.
BMW’s X4 SUV coupe becomes more of a show-off
Life / Motoring
4.
Supra reveal imminent
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Porsche denies killing off diesel
Companies / Industrials

Superb A7 package beyond the compromises
Life / Motoring

VW teases its Touareg
Life / Motoring

Spot the differences in the new C-Class
Life / Motoring

New baby Merc aims to be top of its class
Life / Motoring

Tesla a hit in Germany, which is the fastest-growing region for electric ...
Companies / Innovation

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.