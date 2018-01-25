Life / Motoring

TECHNOLOGY

Charging into the new era for sports cars

All-electric supercar plans for Porsche shared with Audi and Lamborghini, writes Michael Taylor

25 January 2018 - 05:55 Michael Taylor
Porsche’s Mission E will not be the only electrified sports car within the Volkswagen Group. Picture: PORSCHE
Porsche’s Mission E will not be the only electrified sports car within the Volkswagen Group. Picture: PORSCHE

German premium brand Porsche won’t abandon its roots in the switch to battery power and is already developing all-electric sports and supercars. Its all-new battery-electric sports car architecture, dubbed SPE, will headline the "third wave" of the Volkswagen Group’s electrification strategy, arriving after 2025.

The existence of the new SPE programme was revealed in a presentation the group delivered to investors. It is believed to be based around solid-state battery technology to save space and increase range and will have the option of two, three or even four electric motors.

The presentation showed the group aiming to unseat the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance for e-mobility leadership before the middle of the next decade. The strategy then goes on to target world e-mobility leadership by 2030. The company’s e-mobility charge will begin its "first wave" in 2019 with the volume MEB (modular electric architecture) for the Volkswagen, Skoda and Seat brands. VW will lead the charge with the ID Hatch, which is Golf-sized on the outside but Passat-sized inside.

Porsche’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) effort, the Mission E, won’t sit on any of the all-new platforms, but will instead use the J1 architecture it has already developed.

Details of the Volkswagen Group electrification strategy timetable show a big focus on e-mobility by 2030. Picture: PORSCHE
Details of the Volkswagen Group electrification strategy timetable show a big focus on e-mobility by 2030. Picture: PORSCHE

Audi’s first BEVs will come from both the J1 and the even-earlier C-BEV platform, which was the first premium BEV platform developed inside the VW Group.

The "second wave" will be the all-new premium PPE architecture in 2021, developed jointly by Porsche and Audi.

This architecture will sit beneath all new BEV Audis, Lamborghinis (including the second-generation Urus and an unnamed sports sedan), Bentleys and Porsches.

And then will come the sports cars and supercars, giving the VW Group three purpose-built battery-electric car architectures within the next seven years.

It should also take some of the heat out of the turf wars between Porsche and Audi, which have been at loggerheads over the futures of the 911 and the R8.

Porsche has demanded Audi switch the next version of its mid-engined R8 supercar (and, therefore, Lamborghini’s next Huracan) to its 911 platform, though Audi Sport has pushed back, hard. Sources insist that uncompromising stances over the "engineering folly" of a front fuel tank location cost Audi Sport engineering head Stephan Reil and its president Stephan Winkelmann their jobs.

Yet the VW Group has shown faith in Porsche’s engineering, partly because of lingering Dieselgate effects and partly because Porsche is already seen as an electrification leader inside the group. More than half of its European Panameras are hybrids, while it expects more than half of all its cars to be electrified by 2025.

The SPE already has two confirmed body styles and sizes within Porsche, including a cheaper two-seat convertible, and at least two roles within Audi.

It could also go a long way towards making Lamborghini’s Terzo Millennio concept car a reality. Though it wouldn’t have the concept’s all-carbon layout, the SPE platform has been engineered to cope with both the upper and lower ends of Lamborghini’s supercar range.

Volkswagen SA offers ride-hailing and more with pioneer Kigali plant

The production facility, in the capital Kigali, will have an initial annual capacity of 5,000 units
Companies
6 days ago

Bumper year put VW on track to be world’s largest car maker, says CEO

The German car company says it sold a record number of vehicles in 2017, and this figure is likely to outstrip rival Toyota’s
Companies
7 days ago

‘We’re back’: VW launches its all-new Jetta

There are signs Volkswagen is repairing the damage done by emissions scandal ‘dieselgate’ as the German motor giant prepares to unveil ...
Companies
10 days ago

BMW to double electric and hybrid vehicles sold by end of 2019

BMW has wrestled with going all-out for electrification, but is gearing up for mass production of electric cars and aims to have 12 fully electric ...
Companies
1 month ago

Chinese electric car maker Nio launches with Tesla in its sights

Nio is among several start-ups to have sprouted in China after the introduction of incentives for new-energy car makers to help reduce reliance on ...
Companies
1 month ago

VW Brazil’s security aided torture under dictatorship, say historians

Between 1964 and 1985, security staff at the plant helped political police identify dissenters, but there is no evidence VW executives were involved
Companies
1 month ago

Volkswagen building local

Volkswagen is following through on its give-the-markets-what-they-want strategy
Life
1 month ago

Final hurrah as manufacturers show off in LA

The LA Auto Show lacked major headline grabbers but there are a few models heading to SA, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
An A-Z guide to new wheels manufacturers are ...
Life / Motoring
2.
MARK SMYTH: Realities and changes that are upon us
Life / Motoring
3.
Denmark’s claim to art fame goes past Gauguin
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Delta Air Lines cracks down on the zoo in the sky
Life

Related Articles

Volkswagen SA offers ride-hailing and more with pioneer Kigali plant
Companies

Sales of most car companies down in 2017
Life / Motoring

Bumper year put VW on track to be world’s largest car maker, says CEO
Companies / Industrials

‘We’re back’: VW launches its all-new Jetta
Companies

BMW to double electric and hybrid vehicles sold by end of 2019
Companies

Chinese electric car maker Nio launches with Tesla in its sights
Companies

VW Brazil’s security aided torture under dictatorship, say historians
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.