BMW to double electric and hybrid vehicles sold by end of 2019

21 December 2017 - 12:45 Maria Sheahan
People look at BMW engines displayed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in this file photograph. The payoff of developing electric cars is uncertain, as high battery prices will squeeze returns for years. Picture: REUTERS
Frankfurt — German car maker BMW aims to more than double the number of electric and hybrid vehicles it has sold to 500,000 by the end of 2019, CEO Harald Krüger told German weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

In 2018 alone, deliveries of electrified vehicles are to rise by a "medium double-digit percentage", he said.

A pioneer in electric vehicles, BMW launched the i3 hatchback in 2013, but sales have been relatively low and management has wrestled with whether to go all-out for electrification. But that changed in September when the Munich-based group said it would gear up for mass production of electric cars and aimed to have 12 fully electric models by 2025, with a range of up to 700km.

The group said on Monday that it had hit its target of selling 100,000 fully electric cars around the world this year, benefiting from strong demand in western Europe and the US for models such as the i3 and the 2-series plug-in hybrid, Active Tourer.

He said the car maker would, nonetheless, keep making and selling cars with combustion engines to help finance a gradual shift to electrified cars.

Unlike his peer Matthias Müller, the CEO of Volkswagen, he rejected the idea of doing away with tax subsidies for diesel. "Bearing customers in mind who bought diesels, that is unjustifiable," Krüger said.

Earlier this month, Müller called for subsidies for diesel vehicles to be shifted gradually to incentives for green cars, such as electric vehicles.

Acting transport minister Christian Schmidt had shot down the idea, though, saying that diesel was still needed during the transition to greener vehicles and there was, therefore, no reason to change tax rules.

Reuters

A year for new ways of thinking

2017 has been a year of tech but also a year of concerns
9 days ago

Mercedes-Benz delivers an electric transport solution

Mercedes-Benz Vans has revealed its electric eVito but it will not be offered in SA just yet
1 month ago

New in SA: park a car with a smartphone app

What else can consumers expect to see inside new vehicles?
23 days ago

Fast-charging European network to trample on Tesla’s market reign

Work is under way to build 400 Ionity fast-charging stations across Europe by 2020
1 month ago

VW on a mission to meet new emissions

What does plummeting diesel sales do to the company that started its collapse, asks Michael Taylor
1 month ago

