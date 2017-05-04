Personality all round with a sports car heart

When Renault SA invited us to attend the launch of the new Clio GT-Line, we wondered why they were bothering. We were expecting a few bits of additional plastic to give it a pseudo sporty look and perhaps some extra bolstering on the seats for those who might want to feel some moderate lateral G-forces in tight corners. And, of course, some badges and stickers.

But with the Clio RS on the way later in May, we thought we would take the chance to see if the GT-Line is more than just a cosmetic enhancement designed for those who like to stand out a little from the crowd. And it’s a big crowd. The Clio competes with some favourites in the form of the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai i20, Kia Rio and Toyota Yaris.

The GT-Line gets off to a good start. It is one of our favourites in the segment with its cool design penned by Laurens van den Acker and his team, who took inspiration from the DeZir concept car. Despite being a few years old (it had a mild facelift at the end of 2016), the design is still as modern and fresh. With bright daytime running lights, it is impossible to miss in the sea of traffic.