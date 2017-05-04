LAUNCH NEWS
Personality all round with a sports car heart
Renault has launched a GT-Line version of its Clio and it is more than Mark Smyth expected
When Renault SA invited us to attend the launch of the new Clio GT-Line, we wondered why they were bothering. We were expecting a few bits of additional plastic to give it a pseudo sporty look and perhaps some extra bolstering on the seats for those who might want to feel some moderate lateral G-forces in tight corners. And, of course, some badges and stickers.
But with the Clio RS on the way later in May, we thought we would take the chance to see if the GT-Line is more than just a cosmetic enhancement designed for those who like to stand out a little from the crowd. And it’s a big crowd. The Clio competes with some favourites in the form of the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai i20, Kia Rio and Toyota Yaris.
The GT-Line gets off to a good start. It is one of our favourites in the segment with its cool design penned by Laurens van den Acker and his team, who took inspiration from the DeZir concept car. Despite being a few years old (it had a mild facelift at the end of 2016), the design is still as modern and fresh. With bright daytime running lights, it is impossible to miss in the sea of traffic.
Superb interior
The interior is superb, with plenty of space and that touchscreen infotainment system. It is a well-thought-out package in almost every detail.
Which brings us to the GT-Line. Yes, it has plenty of cosmetic bits. For R264,900 you get titanium grey 17-inch alloys and grey wing mirrors, side door protectors and fog light surrounds. The redesigned front bumper incorporates GT-Line styling, while the rear gets a grey sports diffuser and there is a chrome exhaust. And badges, you get GT-Line badges.
Inside, there is a RS leather-covered steering wheel, leather gear lever (this is important, we’ll come back to it) and handbrake with blue stitching, the essential GT-Line embossed headrests and sports seats with additional bolstering.
Now back to the gear lever. It’s a Zamac gearstick. No, we have no idea what Zamac is either, but we know what a manual gearstick is. Renault could have gone with the dreadful EDC dual-clutch box, but it didn’t. Suddenly, this is not just a cosmetic enhancement for those who want to play with the cool kids. It’s a manual in an era when everyone is going auto.
This will be a problem for some. We were seriously impressed when we got to drive the manual version of the latest VW Polo GTi. But even though it is a far better and more involving driver’s package than the DSG auto, most people go with the self-shifting box instead.
There is not auto option with the Clio GT-Line. The manual could be mated to a rubbish engine. But it isn’t. Attached to that serious-feeling metal gearstick is the company’s 1.2l turbocharged engine, which has been fettled ever so slightly by the brand’s Renault Sport division. It delivers 88kW and 205Nm, which might not seem a huge deal, particularly with a 0-100km/h time of nine seconds, but it is all about the package.
The superb handling dynamics combine with the throaty three-cylinder, turbo and that manual ’box to provide a combination that seriously surprised us. It was fun. Lots of fun. The turbo lag that plagues the EDC models was almost gone and we were able to play with the revs. It lacks the power of more potent hot hatch models but it has the same heart and the car dealt with everything we threw at it as though it was a bronze medal sprinter that thought it was capable of winning gold.
Great handling
There was little sign of compromise on the suspension, with good ride comfort even on some of the back roads to Parys. Great handling ability made it easy to dodge some large potholes.
Its biggest rival is probably the Opel Corsa 1.4T Sport, which is more than 10 grand more expensive but has 110kW. But the Clio has more personality inside and out and a soundtrack that eclipses the Opel. And it has that Zamac gearstick. Yes, it’s metal and it gets hot if you leave the car in the sun, but when you want an involved drive then there is just something about a classic metal stick combined with a fantastic gearbox that elevates the feeling.
The Clio GT-Line might not have the credentials to be called a sports car, but we were pleasantly surprised at how well it feels like one.
