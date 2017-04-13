Quality support and best customer service helps UD Trucks secure the silverware

UD Trucks Southern Africa was recently awarded the International Sales Award as the brand’s largest overseas market in 2016.

"This award is a true testament to the calibre of staff and dealers we have in the region, and it will certainly drive us to perform even better this year," said Gert Swanepoel, MD of UD Trucks Southern Africa. "Our dealers are true ambassadors of the brand and are at the forefront of our interactions with our customers. We are honoured to receive this award on behalf of all our staff and dealers.

Expectations

"We have great expectations for the future of the brand within the region and are confident that we will continue to be successful as we have been over the past five decades.

"Through continuous training, skills development and the implementation of world-class quality standards, we provide customers with a dependable service wherever they operate their fleets within the region."

The company has a network of 47 dealers across the region and as well as receiving the international award, the local operation also recognised the achievements of its regional independent network at its annual dealer awards ceremony. Awards were presented to winners in 24 categories, ranging from the technicians, driver trainers, parts, service and sales executives to finance and administration specialists.

"Our annual dealer awards acknowledge all the top achievers in the various categories who have surpassed the stringent quality standards we have implemented across all of the 47 UD Trucks dealerships in the region," said Swanepoel. "Ultimately, we aim to provide the same quality service and support to all UD fleet owners, no matter the size of their fleet or where they operate across southern and eastern Africa."

Top honours in the Dealer of Year category went to CMH Commercial Pinetown. During his acceptance speech, dealer principal Ron Byng commended his entire team for "their hard work and commitment to delivering the best support and service at every opportunity".

The Medium Dealer of the Year award was presented to UD Trucks Magnis Zululand in Richards Bay. The winner of the Developing Markets Dealer of the Year category was NTT Botswana in Gaborone.

Benchmarks

The company says the various winners set new benchmarks in all the various disciplines within a dealership, from administration and training to sales and after-market care. It says they are also stand-out performers when it comes to teamwork, communication and co-operation across all departments and simply go the extra mile in everything they do.

"To us it is all about providing quality products, quality parts and quality service. Most importantly, UD Trucks is all about quality people who have reached a level of excellence that sets them apart from the rest. All of this adds up to providing quality support for our customers," said Swanepoel.

"We believe our dealers’ professionalism, passion and dependability is what differentiate them in this highly competitive market."