BOOK REVIEW: A powerful tale of liberation, love and legacy
‘Ours’ is a sweeping, emancipatory tale with a supernatural twist
22 February 2024 - 05:00
Award-winning American poet Phillip B Williams has made a foray into fiction with his debut novel Ours, a 600-page doorstopper that releases on February 22, coinciding with Black History Month in the US.
African-American literature has a long tradition of interrogating the nature of freedom, examining its complexities, contradictions, and the struggle for liberation within the context of American history and society...
