Strong US retail sales suggest the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to ease up in its battle with inflation
Thursday, November 17 2022
Party discussing a proposal that allows only members younger than 65 years to hold leadership positions
ANC president and former health minister are both facing corruption allegations and are both in the running to become party president in December
Business Day TV speaks to Dipula CEO Izak Petersen
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Brazil is back, says president-elect to standing ovation from delegates to climate conference in Egypt
Spread of top golfers across various systems creating chaos, he says
Vehicle company’s value plunges by $644bn this year as Musk now tends to his newest distraction
If you savour coming-of-age stories set between the wars in the crumbling stately homes of bohemian landowning families that explore the affairs, passions and ambitions of large casts of characters with magnificent period detail and poignant observation, then Joanna Quinn’s debut novel, The Whalebone Theatre, may well be your book of the summer.
Set in Dorset in England’s West Country, where Quinn grew up, the novel opens on the last day of 1919. Our heroine is Cristabel Seagrave, aged three, lonely and unloved, but fierce of spirit and sharp of mind. She is stamping through a quagmire of mud and snow, swishing around a stick like a sword, while the rest of the household is brimming with expectation...
BOOK REVIEW: Whalebone, a glorious coming-of-age read for summer sands
If you savour stories with magnificent period detail and poignant observation, ‘The Whalebone Theatre’ may well be your book
