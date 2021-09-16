Life / Books The long and short of choosing the Booker Prize winner South African Damon Galgut has made the shortlist, along with five other authors from the UK, Sri Lanka and US B L Premium

There’s something perverse about literary prizes.

How, after all, does one distinguish between one shape-shifting and mind-altering novel and another? It’s easy to push the chaff aside, but when one’s left with the wheat, the choice is surely one informed only by the personal taste of an individual reader (or judge) and by no objective yardstick of merit...