The long and short of choosing the Booker Prize winner
South African Damon Galgut has made the shortlist, along with five other authors from the UK, Sri Lanka and US
16 September 2021 - 05:08
There’s something perverse about literary prizes.
How, after all, does one distinguish between one shape-shifting and mind-altering novel and another? It’s easy to push the chaff aside, but when one’s left with the wheat, the choice is surely one informed only by the personal taste of an individual reader (or judge) and by no objective yardstick of merit...
