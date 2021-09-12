How to... Be proactive after retrenchment
Get to grips with where your money goes each month
12 September 2021 - 00:20
Getting retrenched can completely derail you, sending you into a spiral of despondency and low self-esteem, but there are ways to remain on track.
"Once the initial shock is over, it is very important to reassess your situation and take proactive steps to get things back on track. This is something one should not do alone as emotions can cloud your judgment. The valuable input from an objective third party can assist in giving you valuable guidance and helping you regain control of your situation," says Marguerite Marais, technical legal adviser at PSG Wealth. She advises:..
