AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Deon Meyer surprised at his huge success

It’s not every day that bad news can be flipped into a good story and sold as a proudly SA export.

For Deon Meyer, whose book Trackers was adapted for a six-part miniseries that will make its way to television screens globally, this was always the stuff of fairy tales.

“I never dreamt of being a writer. I didn’t consider it to be a career option because I had no frame of reference. I didn’t know any writers,” Meyer tells me.

I meet him on a day when the rain has given way to sunrays, a peaceful afternoon in Hyde Park where he is staying on a visit to promote the release of his latest book, The Last Hunt. Behind his spectacles, he’s calm, collected and a genuinely pleasant guy.

Trackers premiered in SA at the end of October. Due to M-Net’s partnership with HBO Cinemax and Germany’s broadcasting company ZDF it’s the biggest original co-produced drama to come from SA and it will make its way to television screens globally.