How to ... End the year on a strong note
15 December 2019 - 05:03
It is the end of another exhausting year and it is tempting to just let things go until you go on leave, but finishing the year on a strong note will pay dividends, says Georgina Barrick, the MD of Cassel & Co.
"Because sustaining and building momentum now is the smart way to end the year off with a sense of achievement and enter 2020 from a position of strength." She has the following advice:
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.