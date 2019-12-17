How to take DStv on holiday with you

At a recent showcase, MultiChoice announced that DStv customers would soon be able to go “dishless”. This development means viewers will go online to subscribe to a DStv package and watch online – without needing a decoder, satellite dish or smartcard.

For now, there are two ways DStv customers going away for the holidays can keep watching their favourite shows: on a decoder at their holiday home or streaming online with DStv Now.

How to activate your holiday home decoder

Visit www.dstv.co.za and log in. Go to Self Service and click on My Decoders. On your holiday home decoder, click Manage, then Switch from Main Account, and select the dates you’ll be at your holiday home. After your holiday, go back to Self Service, click on your holiday home decoder and select Move Package back to your main decoder.

You also have the option to reconnect your DStv decoder at your holiday home, but this means you’ll be paying two DStv subscriptions for the duration of your holiday. For more help, click here.