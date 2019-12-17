How to take DStv on holiday with you
Activate your decoder at your holiday home or sign up for DStv Now and watch on your phone or laptop
At a recent showcase, MultiChoice announced that DStv customers would soon be able to go “dishless”. This development means viewers will go online to subscribe to a DStv package and watch online – without needing a decoder, satellite dish or smartcard.
For now, there are two ways DStv customers going away for the holidays can keep watching their favourite shows: on a decoder at their holiday home or streaming online with DStv Now.
How to activate your holiday home decoder
- Visit www.dstv.co.za and log in.
- Go to Self Service and click on My Decoders.
- On your holiday home decoder, click Manage, then Switch from Main Account, and select the dates you’ll be at your holiday home.
- After your holiday, go back to Self Service, click on your holiday home decoder and select Move Package back to your main decoder.
You also have the option to reconnect your DStv decoder at your holiday home, but this means you’ll be paying two DStv subscriptions for the duration of your holiday. For more help, click here.
How to watch DStv on your laptop, phone or smart TV on holiday
DStv Now is a streaming service available to all DStv subscribers – like Netflix or Showmax. It doesn't cost anything extra, except for any data you might use. Register for DStv Now and keep watching your favourite channels on holiday, just like you do from your couch at home.
Get DStv on your laptop or computer
- Go to now.dstv.com.
- Sign up and follow the prompts.
- Confirm your DStv account details and start watching online.
Get the DStv Now app for smartphones and tablets
- Download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App Store.
- Launch the app, log in and start watching.
Get the DStv Now app for smart TVs and media players
- Connect your TV to the internet using an ethernet cable or wifi.
- Visit the App Store on your smart TV or media player and search for "DStv Now". If your smart TV is supported, you'll see the app.
- Click install.
- Once installed, the app will display a code on your TV screen.
- On a laptop or desktop, go to now.dstv.com/tv. You will be prompted to sign in before being able to link the smart TV.
- Enter the code, sign in and start watching.
Download shows off DStv and take them on holiday with you
Not everyone has wifi access at home or while on holiday. Find a wifi hotspot and open the DStv Now app on a smartphone or tablet. Visit the Catch Up section of the app and find your favourite series, sports highlights or a movie you'd like to watch. Hit the download button; they'll stay on your device for 30 days.
This article was paid for by DStv Now.