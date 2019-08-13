Why the roots of grass go way deep

The May 13 cover of Time magazine was a drone photograph of Germiston. The aerial image shows Pretoria Road cutting through Primrose, the fire station and Primrose public swimming pool on the left; and on the right, the Makause informal settlement.

Seen from above, the grim contrast between a green, ordered and spacious suburb and a cramped, brown slum evokes Frantz Fanon’s critique of a world “cut in two”. The colonists’ town, Fanon argues, is “strongly built … all made of stone and steel. It is a brightly lit town; the streets are covered with asphalt, and the garbage cans swallow all the leavings, unseen, unknown and hardly thought about.” In contrast, the place of the colonised is “a world without spaciousness; men live there on top of each other, and their huts are built one on top of the other”.

Contemporary critics have observed the same polarity in SA: “From the window of an airplane it’s all too plain that apartheid has been deeply written into the SA landscape,” Lisa Findley writes. “Even the smallest town appears as two distinct towns. One features a spacious grid of tree-lined streets and comfortable houses surrounded by lawns. The other, its shrivelled twin, some distance away but connected by a well-travelled road, consists of a much tighter grid of dirt roads lined with shacks. Trees are a rarity, lawns nonexistent”.

Johnny Miller’s photograph of Primrose/Makause, from the series Unequal Scenes, attempts to marshal the lawn, green and flat, as a visual argument, a lesson in spatial justice. He is not the first to use the lawn in this rhetorical way. Sol Plaatje, writing in 1916 about the dispossession of black South Africans in Native Life in SA, quotes Oliver Goldsmith’s poem from 1770 The Deserted Village, which describes the theft of the commons during Britain’s 18th-century land enclosures: “Sweet smiling village, loveliest of the lawn/ Thy sports are fled and all thy charms withdrawn;/ Amidst thy bowers the tyrant’s hand is seen/ And desolation saddens all thy green”.

Saddening the Green was one of the working titles for my book, now published as Civilising Grass, which is an attempt to understand the SA urban environment by thinking closely about the lawn. Urban ecologies — the histories of fruit tree planting, Shot Hole Borer beetles, fynbos fires, fertiliser consumption, subsistence farming, herb gardens — are revealing ways to think about spatial injustice in the post-apartheid city. The lawn, because it is so ubiquitous and commonplace, is an especially fertile terrain for figuring out some of the more ambiguous and contradictory aspects of urban aspirations.

Recent calls to decolonise the lawn, calls for “rewilding” and “ungardening” for veld and indigenous gardening, all align with what has long been established ecological consensus: the lawn is really very terrible. It’s almost impossible to be ethically for the lawn. It sucks up scarce water, it diminishes botanical diversity, requires extensive (often poorly paid) labour and relies on (often) very poisonous fertilisers and pesticides. On top of that, it seems to perpetuate and legitimise troubling ideas about the racial demonstration of “appropriate” landownership and also regressive ideas about the relationship between humans and nonhuman nature.