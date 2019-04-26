Mark Kaplan: a witness to historical trauma

Kaplan’s shift from making support action films to documentary was gradual. It took root after being deported from SA when he heard about a film programme at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he received an MA in film-making. Here he received his first formal training in documentary work under the doyen of the documentary genre, the late Richard Leacock, who promoted the idea that the director’s voice was the driver of the film.

The trend in both documentary and ethnographical films at this time was to give the camera a kind of godlike status. But Kaplan’s gut told him otherwise. He recognised that “these were overblown ideas” and that “there was a landscape there to be explored”. And so began the search for his own voice and making films in his own right. Limited to very basic technology, Kaplan’s film-making at that stage was more about process than product. As he evolved technologically it changed and became more about product than process.

Kaplan describes his films as “a mix of things”. The idea for the award-winning The Village Under the Forest came from Heidi Grunebaum, a memory activist who had visited Israel/Palestine on an interfaith mission. The group was encouraged to visit the South African forest in Israel, a national park named after SA. A Palestinian man showed them the remains of his family village — reduced to graveyard stones. When Grunebaum recounted her story to Kaplan, both immediately knew there was a film to be made.

Making The Village was an extremely intense experience for Kaplan. He and Grunebaum knew they needed to work with a Palestinian crew but they made it very clear to the crew that they weren’t appropriating a Palestinian story. Instead, they were positioning themselves as Jewish South Africans.

The impact of Kaplan’s activist films can be measured by two incidents. The first happened at the screening of The Village. At the beginning of the film, Grunebaum was given an angry cold shoulder by a woman she knew. But walking out after the Q&A she saw the same woman in tears. It turned out that she was nervous about watching the film but, having seen it, she thanked Grunebaum for giving her a language to address the issues.

The second incident concerned an ex-South African ambassador to Israel, Ismael Coovadia. Coovadia was incensed when he discovered through the film that the trees planted in his honour, a symbolic gift from the Israeli government in the national park, were there to hide the existence of an Arab village. Coovadia wrote an objection which was raised in the Israeli parliament and later reported in a number of US newspapers, making Kaplan and Grunebaum the target of death threats.

The themes of social justice, memory and search for accountability in The Village led to another film titled Village vs Empire, filmed in JeJu, an island in South Korea. Since the end of World War 2 the US has been ring-fencing China since JeJu is regarded as a strategic region. The fact that its story has often been told was considered important by Kaplan. His challenge was to find a different way to tell it. Kaplan tells it from the point of view of a performance artist, Dohee Lee, who was born on the island. She uses shamanism, Korean music and dance to explore historical trauma and memory censorship in a village where women divers have been earning their livelihoods from the sea for many generations. With the building of a huge naval base by the US their very existence is being threatened by pollution.