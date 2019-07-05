Achievements of Peter Magubane and David Goldblatt show our different stories belong together

Iconic photographers Peter Magubane and David Goldblatt were on opposite sides of the colour divide but were united by a common humanity.

Magubane is a hardened photojournalist. He cut his teeth in the Drum Magazine constellation of the 1950s. He used his camera as a tool of liberation and suffered torture, police brutality, jail, the SA record of 586 days in solitary confinement and a five-year banning order.

Magubane photographed many major events that changed the country. His documentation of the 1976 uprising became the defining work of his career and in 1986 he won the prestigious Robert Capa award for courageous journalism. Magubane saved the family of a fallen impimpi from being hacked to death by furious comrades in Leandra.

Goldblatt had a great love for SA and its people and documented the country’s memory and social heritage. His pictures were of “the quiet and commonplace, where nothing happened and yet all was contained and immanent”, as Goldblatt wrote in the text accompanying the images at a new exhibition On Common Ground: The Life’s Work of David Goldblatt and Peter Magubane.