BOOK REVIEW: Kowie — a little river that flows with a big history

Cock steps personally into the Kowie River’s story courtesy of her great-great-grandfather William Cock, one of the 4,000 British settlers dumped in the Zuurveld after it was cleared of Xhosa people.

William epitomises the settler capitalists who arrived in the Eastern Cape to transform the land into yielding a profit. He is best known for the development of the harbour at the Kowie River mouth — eventually named Port Alfred — but also had a finger in money-spinning pies such as supplying the military, shipping, banking and commercial farming. The port’s commercial success collapsed after 40 years, but the human intervention that created it, championed by William, known as "the lord of the Kowie River", had drastically altered its course. An estuary of channels and sandbanks were transformed into canals and piers. It must have been poignant for Cock to slowly dismantle the legend of the "honourable" William from hero to expedient settler capitalist whose actions destroyed so much — from the Xhosa and Khoikhoi social order to the river’s ancient ecology.

Cock moves on to what she regards as the next "assault" on the river in her account of the construction of the marina at Port Alfred. An upmarket residential development on 45ha of prime estate near the Kowie River mouth, it was initiated in 1985 by local businessman Justin de Wet Steyn. Much like William, De Wet Steyn walks a line between being panned for his development of an invaluable public space into an exclusive playground of the rich at the cost of environmental health and social benefit; and being lauded for vision and boldness.

Cock’s efforts to shed light on the true value of these "developments" are met with dead ends fuelled by "the murky current of social silencing" that operates to obscure truth and protect powerful interests in Port Alfred. The fear of speaking out, she says, has been compounded by the use of lawsuits known as "SLAPP (strategic litigation against public participation)", a strategy successful in intimidating dissenting voices into silence.

But despite this, Cock digs away. The examples she gives of the failure of the development to represent meaningful economic opportunities to impoverished black communities surrounding it, and its massive contribution to the impoverishment of the ecological diversity of the area, are eye opening.

It is not only the Abantu Bomlambo at risk of having to depart as the Kowie River continues to be moulded by the gaze of "developers". The myriad of its living creatures are equally imperilled.

This book is not just an intellectual engagement, though it does have that tranquil thrill of great academic writing — dramatic truths are stated soberly and are backed by vigorous research.

Cock’s devastating and engrossing story of a river that has run through all of her life is just one of her efforts as an activist for social and environmental justice. Her efforts to mobilise resistance to profit-driven and irresponsible "development" in the Kowie River area have yielded little so far, but the book is an invaluable contribution to that campaign.