BOOK REVIEW: Steven Pinker’s rose-coloured glasses magnify progress

Religious faith is a notable target of his scorn. Lumped together with conventional wisdom and other forms of dogma, and Dunning-Kruger ignorance, it is "a generator of error and must be dismissed as a source of knowledge. There is no good reason to believe that God exists," he writes. Oddly, Pinker exhibits his own reliance on faith. In theorising on the nature of consciousness, he admits defeat: "[it] may have to be stipulated as a fact about reality where explanation stops".

But it is against academia that he unleashes his most adamant tirade. Pinker regards the intelligentsia as lily-livered on the Left, morally blinkered on the Right — and riddled with negativity bias, a cultural pessimism, across the spectrum. "Intellectuals hate progress. Intellectuals who call themselves ‘progressives’ really hate progress."

There’s an irony in his criticism of the media and disdain for intellectualism: he displays his own strain of populist contempt and plays into the hands of politicians who resist liberal, progressive causes.

Nevertheless, the numbers do prove humankind’s incredible advances in the past few centuries, and it strikes one that, like 100 or 200 years ago, counter-Enlightenment thinkers are not just pessimistic, but angry too.

Political scientist and philosopher John Gray rages against globalisation, modern gender roles and aspects of democracy. Provocative Canadian pop-psychologist Jordan B Peterson believes that happiness is pointless. Pinker is bound to be framed in their sights.

Just as obviously, Enlightenment Now can be criticised for its oversimplification of history. The Enlightenment on its own did not push societal and moral betterment. Behind social justice crusades were courageous people who had to fight — and sometimes die — for their beliefs in equality, human rights, improved working conditions, or the vote.

And often they had to battle against supposedly science-based barriers (eugenics, for example) or the brutal face of progress (slavery, colonialism or uncaring, unfettered capitalism).

Pinker is in his own elitist intellectual bubble. His panacea for all the challenges of these times is the problem-solving nature and ability of human ingenuity and imagination.

This causes him to be flippant about real current issues such as rising income inequality, the human impact — especially refugee crises — of ongoing wars, anthropogenic climate change and the implications of artificial intelligence.

Even terrorism is swatted away. The numbers are certainly cause for sensible, contextual relief — in 2015 terrorism killed 38,000 people, one-twelfth the number of worldwide homicides and a fraction of a percent of the number of accidents — but this endless positivity of data as a smorgasbord of Pollyannaism mutates into a shade of hubristic sarcasm that erodes his supposed celebration of humanity’s advances. There’s a degree of cold-heartedness, too, in his dismissal of the potential doomsday horror of nuclear war: "A little proportion please — even Hiroshima continues to exist!"

Nonetheless, Enlightenment Now is gratifying in many respects, superbly documented and persuasively argued, and makes one feel better about the world. Many will not share Pinker’s bulletproof belief in the benefits of free markets and benevolent entrepreneurial tycoons, or a blind trust in the ethics of scientists.

And in its myriad metrics and utopia of Reason there is a joyless Rule by Numbers.

Pinker urges us onwards in the pursuit of happiness, but in its anti-intellectual and anti-humanities stance, Enlightenment Now is an often-sterile litany of what we have made, rather than what we are.