BOOK REVIEW: Two wealthy authors who write to change lives

Get-rich-quick literature has avid readers in SA, where many people believe that there is a recipe they can follow to earn a million bucks. Local authors are now capitalising on this trend.

One of the reasons entrepreneur Albert van Wyk wrote and published his book Millionaire at 22 is that he believes if people have ambitions to be millionaires, "they need to learn from a millionaire". "I felt that I know how to become a millionaire and that it is my responsibility to share this knowledge with the rest of SA," he says.

"Most people don’t get this knowledge from their parents, school or university. If you want to become a millionaire, you need to learn from a millionaire," Van Wyk says.

This is Van Wyk’s first book. He recorded his ideas as they came to him and organised them into the first draft of his manuscript. He then filled in missing details, "to give the book more substance", he says.

"I would write certain pieces and concepts that came to me over a period of a year. Then I took all of these pieces and combined them into an initial draft. From there, I read the book over and over and then I wrote the pieces in between to give the book more substance."

It took him two years to write the book, with many "early mornings and late nights".

According to publishing industry statistics, an average sale for a book in SA is about 2,000 copies. Van Wyk says his book has sold more than 1,000 copies since its launch in 2017.