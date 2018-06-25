BOOK REVIEW: Decisions, decisions — a smart guide to making the right choices

Sometimes the book gets too technical, with confusing advice like this: "[To] determine a consequence’s contribution to the alternative’s desirability, multiply its associated outcome probability by its desirability score assigned in the first step."

In its most interesting section, the authors discuss the psychological traps people fall into when making decisions.

But the only advice they give on controlling emotions is to be aware of biases that trip people up. The case studies help a bit but they tend to have arbitrarily happy endings that are detached from the real world. To protect decisions against bias, people need to know when they can trust their gut feelings, confident they are drawing on appropriate experiences and emotions.

There are four tests: the familiarity test considers how frequently identical or similar situations have been experienced before; the feedback test asks whether or not reliable information is available from past situations; the measured-emotions test explores how well feelings from similar or related situations are being measured; and the independence test evaluates how likely people are to be influenced by inappropriate personal interests or attachments.

Another great part is the distinction between making a good decision and having a good outcome. Sometimes people get angry when things don’t go according to plan. But as long as they took the time to make a good decision, they shouldn’t get upset when uncontrollable things happen that badly affect the result. In addition, people shouldn’t be too pleased when they make bad decisions that luckily work out well. The most important thing is to focus on what can be controlled.

Although life’s uncertainties can’t be wished away, good decisions can still be made in that context. What is required is clarity on the different outcomes that could come from decisions; the chance of each outcome actually happening; and the effect each outcome could have. It’s also good to review decisions — to learn what was done well and where improvements must be made.

Dealing with uncertainty also means dealing with risk. People have different appetites for risk but everyone should do their best to remain neutral when making decisions by considering the negatives and the positives as accurately as possible. This should be followed by doing whatever it takes to manage the risks, whether by finding more information or creating backup plans.

Another important consideration is the fact that decisions made now could affect decisions made later on. The authors agree that the future should be taken into account but they caution against getting so caught up in decisions for tomorrow that decisions for today are ignored.

As Amelia Earhart once said: "You can do anything you decide to do. You can act to change your life. And the procedure — the process — is its own reward."