Five things to watch

LaKeith Stanfield in ‘The Changeling’. Picture: APPLE TV +
The Changeling — Apple TV +
LaKeith Stanfield gives a strong performance as a young father trapped in a dark fairytale in this creepy adaptation of the bestselling novel by Victor LaVelle. Stanfield plays a Brooklynite who trades in rare books and falls hard for an enigmatic librarian who, after taking a trip to Brazil and meeting a scary soothsaying crone, returns to New York and throws herself into their relationship. Soon they’re married and having a child but then things get scary and violent as she seems to be overcome by a terrible case of postpartem depression. However, this is revealed to be something far more dangerous and possibly influenced by supernatural actors. As the damaged husband tries to piece together what’s happened to his beloved wife, he embarks on a dark fairytale journey that will force him to reconcile himself with his own troubled childhood and the tragic afflictions of his community at large.
White House Plumbers — Showmax
Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux enjoy themselves tremendously in the roles of Watergate burglars E Howard Hunt and G Gordon Liddy in this screwball satirical takedown of the scandal that brought down Richard Nixon and indelibly changed the attitudes of Americans towards their government. Created by former Veep writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, this spirited refocusing of the story from the perspective of two of its key players, who though they liked to think of themselves as masters of espionage and disguise, shows them to be more like deranged, fascist-sympathiser Keystone Cops.
Top Boy Season 3 — Netflix
The excellent gritty social realist crime drama about life on the estates of East London comes to an emotional and thrilling conclusion. With plenty of scores still in need of settling and revenge for past injustices yet to be meted out, the tense and engaging race to the finish determines once and for all who will be crowned the “top boy”, and at what cost to themselves and their community.
Justified City Primeval — Disney Plus
Timothy Olyphant dons his cowboy hat and holsters his guns for this welcome return as US marshal Raylan Givens in a new iteration of Graham Yost’s critically acclaimed modern western series. Older, greyer and with the troubles of Kentucky long behind him, Givens is now living in Miami where he’s trying to learn his lessons and balance the demands of his job with those of fatherhood. After a chance encounter on a Florida highway, he finds himself drawn into the twists and turns of a case in Detroit, where he is soon forced to become once again the law in a town that’s lost its moral compass to rampant criminality and fearsome gangsters.
Alps — Mubi.com
His latest film The Promise, is earning plenty of buzz and acclaim for Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, who in the last decade has established himself as one of cinema’s foremost surreal experimenters. This strange, complex and intriguing film from 2011 was made two years after his Oscar-nominated breakout Dogtooth and follows the members of a secret society who have gathered to offer a very particular service. For a fee, recently bereaved people can hire them to act as surrogates for their departed loved ones and they will wear their clothes, adopt their mannerisms and generally act like them, in order to help survivors reconcile themselves with their loss.
Five things to watch
