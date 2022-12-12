Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The rise and fall of Professor Killmonger

In the ancient kingdom of Wakanda, the megalomaniac was crushed by his failed bid for power he had spent his entire career preparing for

12 December 2022 - 05:00 Adekeye Adebajo

In the ancient vibranium-rich African hermit kingdom of Wakanda resided a Prof Killmonger at a leading university. Suffering from a “Napoleon complex”, he was a “D-rated” researcher leading “A-rated” researchers, which made him incredibly insecure.

He had grown up with his murdered father, N’Jobu, in the California suburb of Oakland before returning to Wakanda as a child to try to reclaim the throne of the country’s main ivory tower. Not the brightest spark, Killmonger always got his students to write articles he added his name to as a co-author...

