Investors focus on US non-farm payrolls data and signs China is easing its zero-Covid policy
Long Covid is partly to blame for why so many working-age people opt to drop out
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Allen Weisselberg, former CFO at the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges and served as the prosecution’s star witness
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
Fans celebrate at the Fifa World Cup 2022, China’s lockdown protests, astronauts prepare for Shenzhou-15 launch, Biden hosts Macron, scores injured in Kerala protests, and more
Do not be fooled by M-Net’s description of the new western miniseries The English as an action revenge miniseries. Creator Hugo Blick’s period piece while certainly driven by revenge and including some nail-biting memorably tense action is much more than a nostalgic old-school genre crowd pleaser.
Rather it is perhaps the most quietly but emphatically radical re-evaluation of the myths on which the western has sustained itself since it first emerged as one of the first recognisable and American-created genres in the earliest days of the motion picture...
‘The English’: A brilliant corrective to the Western genre
