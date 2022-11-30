Life

Heart of Cape Town Museum

Labour of love keeps the memory of a medical marvel alive

Richard Holmes marks the anniversary of a ‘world-changing’ achievement by Prof Chris Barnard and his maverick surgeons

30 November 2022 - 05:05 Richard Holmes

In many ways, it is just an average clock. Black rim. Sober lettering. Government issue. Unremarkable, except that it has stopped; the time in operating theatre 2A forever frozen at 5.58am.

And, with good reason...

