News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Modern Waterfall Country Estate home

The manicured garden and heated pool overlook a private greenbelt

29 September 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R15.8m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This has four en suite bedrooms, one of which has its own balcony, a kitchen with integrated Italian appliances and a scullery that leads to staff quarters. There is a study, children’s room, a cinema and garaging for four vehicles. The garden and heated pool overlook a private greenbelt.

WHERE: Claremont, Cape Town

PRICE: R4.095m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

In the southern suburbs and close to schools, it has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious living space that flows to a low-maintenance garden, pool and entertainment area. There is also a large outside utility/laundry room and parking for three vehicles. The upstairs lounge has mountain views.

WHERE: Stonehurst Mountain Estate, Cape Town

PRICE: R16.95m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

It has views across the Constantia Valley, three bedrooms, four bathrooms and six reception areas. A covered and enclosable patio off the main living area extends to a charcoal lap pool and garden. Features include floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows, American shutters, underfloor heating and a borehole.  

HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse

Keep an eye on your yacht from one of the balconies
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse

The ground-floor living area has floor-to-ceiling glass stacking doors that open to a garden and pool
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: En-suites aplenty at St Lucia guest house

R16.9m property is close to iSimangaliso wetland park
News & Fox
1 month ago
