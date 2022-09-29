HOT PROPERTY: Modern Waterfall Country Estate home

The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R15.8m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This has four en suite bedrooms, one of which has its own balcony, a kitchen with integrated Italian appliances and a scullery that leads to staff quarters. There is a study, children’s room, a cinema and garaging for four vehicles. The garden and heated pool overlook a private greenbelt.
WHERE: Claremont, Cape Town
PRICE: R4.095m
In the southern suburbs and close to schools, it has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious living space that flows to a low-maintenance garden, pool and entertainment area. There is also a large outside utility/laundry room and parking for three vehicles. The upstairs lounge has mountain views.
WHERE: Stonehurst Mountain Estate, Cape Town
PRICE: R16.95m
It has views across the Constantia Valley, three bedrooms, four bathrooms and six reception areas. A covered and enclosable patio off the main living area extends to a charcoal lap pool and garden. Features include floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows, American shutters, underfloor heating and a borehole.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Modern Waterfall Country Estate home
The manicured garden and heated pool overlook a private greenbelt
WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R15.8m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This has four en suite bedrooms, one of which has its own balcony, a kitchen with integrated Italian appliances and a scullery that leads to staff quarters. There is a study, children’s room, a cinema and garaging for four vehicles. The garden and heated pool overlook a private greenbelt.
WHERE: Claremont, Cape Town
PRICE: R4.095m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
In the southern suburbs and close to schools, it has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious living space that flows to a low-maintenance garden, pool and entertainment area. There is also a large outside utility/laundry room and parking for three vehicles. The upstairs lounge has mountain views.
WHERE: Stonehurst Mountain Estate, Cape Town
PRICE: R16.95m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
It has views across the Constantia Valley, three bedrooms, four bathrooms and six reception areas. A covered and enclosable patio off the main living area extends to a charcoal lap pool and garden. Features include floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows, American shutters, underfloor heating and a borehole.
HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse
HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse
HOT PROPERTY: En-suites aplenty at St Lucia guest house
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate
HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers
HOT PROPERTY: Plett seaside home for R60m
HOT PROPERTY: An island villa for €1.49m
HOT PROPERTY: Off-the-grid living for R117.6m
HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 a month
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.