Know this: after ‘Wiseguys’ all bets are off for the mob movie

Investors brace for more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as dollar strengthens
Patel’s plan to help small firms bargain for better prices may see big companies seek creative ways to benefit
SA’s largest trade partner says the proposal is potentially in conflict with WTO rules
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
CEO Mike Brown says SA consumers still want human interaction despite embrace of digital solutions
Car sales in August were 14.6% higher than the 27,277 of a year earlier
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Government lifts intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 to cut reliance on short-term workers
Fairy-tale promoted side now confronted by the real thing
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Blame it on The Godfather. In the 50th anniversary of the release of the film that gave the American gangster movie a second much-needed gust of creative wind and fundamentally changed the way gangsters were portrayed and thought about in cinema forever, there has been plenty of nostalgia for one of the US’s once most popular, beloved and uniquely American film staples: the mob movie.
Some of this recent wave of nostalgia has been specifically focused not on Francis Ford Coppola’s groundbreaking masterpiece’s content but rather on the madcap story of its making. The recent Paramount limited series The Offer tells an entertaining tall tale of that story, including the fabled deal reached with the real-life mob not to mention the word “mafia” in the film, which allowed for its shooting in New York to proceed. The making of the story is also due for big screen treatment soon in the Barry Levinson directed Francis and the Godfather, which stars Oscar Isaac as Coppola and Jake G...
Know this: after ‘Wiseguys’ all bets are off for the mob movie
Pitting De Niro against himself, the chance arises to call the film the last hurrah for the genre
