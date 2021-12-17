The best series of 2021
Tymon Smith rounds up his top 10 series picks for this year
17 December 2021 - 05:05
The Underground Railroad — Amazon Prime Video
Barry Jenkins’ epic, evocative and exquisitely realised adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel imagines an alternative vision of slave-era America that’s sometimes more hopeful and often more brutal than the reality. South African Thuso Mbedu stars as the heroine Cora, a young woman raised in the plantations of the South who escapes from bondage on a literal underground railroad only to find that the broader world is as racist and unforgiving as the one she’s left behind. This challenging, engaging and beautiful drama asks the still difficult and necessary questions that remain unresolved in US society...
