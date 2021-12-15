Whisky collectors, take note: Three Ships has launched its latest limited edition

The launch of the latest limited edition to Three Ships Whisky Master’s Collection is an annual event that’s eagerly awaited by whisky aficionados wanting to add something special to their collections.

As in previous years, the 2021 release, a 12YO Double Wood Blend, was crafted by Andy Watts, global Whisky Hall of Fame inductee and award-winning master distiller at the James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington.

Only 2,760 bottles of this rare sip have been produced.

“The whisky was matured in double wood over 12 years: the malt component in American oak and seasoned Amontillado casks, and the grain in a combination of younger and older American oak and seasoned Amontillado casks. Watts selected the best casks for the final blend,” says Meryll Stocks Roos, marketing manager of Three Ships Whisky.