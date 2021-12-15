Whisky collectors, take note: Three Ships has launched its latest limited edition
Only 2,760 bottles of this exceptional 12YO Double Wood Blend — the sixth addition to the brand’s Master’s Collection — have been released
The launch of the latest limited edition to Three Ships Whisky Master’s Collection is an annual event that’s eagerly awaited by whisky aficionados wanting to add something special to their collections.
As in previous years, the 2021 release, a 12YO Double Wood Blend, was crafted by Andy Watts, global Whisky Hall of Fame inductee and award-winning master distiller at the James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington.
Only 2,760 bottles of this rare sip have been produced.
“The whisky was matured in double wood over 12 years: the malt component in American oak and seasoned Amontillado casks, and the grain in a combination of younger and older American oak and seasoned Amontillado casks. Watts selected the best casks for the final blend,” says Meryll Stocks Roos, marketing manager of Three Ships Whisky.
Watts says the colour of this rare blend reminds him of a highveld sunset as the sun dips behind the rolling grasslands.
As for the taste, notes of toffee apple, nuts, lemon zest, marmalade, banana, dried fruit and coconut shavings unravel on the nose. A combination of citrus, cinnamon and salted peanuts coats the mouth, leading to a long, lingering finish with soft spice and delicate sweetness.
“We try to create something unique with each release,” says Watts, who adds that there’s been a pattern of launching a single malt after a blend since the release of the first in the Master’s Collection in 2015.
This means whisky lovers can look forward to the release of single malt next year, but for now, they shouldn’t miss the chance to savour the exceptional 12YO Double Wood Blend. It’s available online or at specialist retailers.
This article was paid for by Three Ships Whisky.
Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.