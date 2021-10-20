Absa L’Atelier showcases and invests in some of Africa’s finest young artists

Leather is often associated with luxury, wealth and power. Through his process of restitching and weaving leather, Abongile proposes that we start thinking about repurposed materials. By his process of stitching, he is connecting to notions of healing trauma and in a sense, his practice also functions as a manner of interrogating the continuous healing of black communities in post-apartheid SA.

The adjudicators for this award were acclaimed artist and director at BKhz Banele Khoza, as well as Armelle Dakouo, independent curator and artistic director at AKAA Art & Design Fair.

"Though Covid-19 proved challenging, the past two years were also a period of innovation and technological progression. “The pandemic has allowed us to advance our digital art presence with the launch of the Absa Art Hotspot. This virtual experience platform made it possible to host live events such as webinars, art exhibitions, art masterclasses, and art auctions, while certain elements of our art-related sponsorships and partnerships such as this year’s awards event were also migrated to the platform,” says Paul Bayliss senior specialist art curator at Absa.

Hosting the competition digitally allowed for the removal of any barriers to entry, all the artist required was a smartphone or access to the internet. “With this year’s theme The Act of Art, we called our continent’s fearless creators to act and to enter. This years’ competition once again provided an opportunity for visual artists to respond and make their voices heard. We are committed to putting the basic building blocks in place to ensure young artists from across Africa can reimagine their futures and bring their possibilities to life,” says Bayliss.

SANAVA president Dr Avitha Sooful, commended Absa, for forging ahead and continuously seeking ways to make an impact on the African visual arts scene even during the pandemic.

“The pandemic derailed our plans for 2020 but through some innovative thinking, we were able to come back stronger this year and have more entries than we have ever had for this competition. I commend the work that our partners, Absa, have done in making sure that African artists continue to reap the rewards of their hard work,” says Sooful.

“We look forward to working with this year’s ambassadors and Gerard Sekoto winner and providing the next generation of young African artists with the support, recognition, and exposure they need to solidify their careers and build their brands,” says Bayliss.

This article was paid for by Absa.