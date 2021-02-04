Features / Cover Story Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market As a sustained surge in demand for works by William Kentridge shows, SA is witnessing the emergence of a vital new art economy. The FM delves into the economics of a part of society in which cultural and financial values overlap BL PREMIUM

Next month, William Kentridge’s Drawing from Sobriety, Obesity and Growing Old (Mrs Eckstein, Preparing for the Day) will go under the hammer, and is expected to be sold for between R2.8m and R3.8m.

It’s an immense sum, and just one of a number of works by the SA artist that auctioneer Aspire will put on the bidding block...