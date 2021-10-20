JSE muted as strong US corporate earnings contend with global risks
Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley says market sentiment remains ‘decidedly positive’ thanks to support from US earnings
20 October 2021 - 10:30
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global counterparts mixed as global risks contend with strong US corporate earnings.
US stocks rallied on Tuesday as major companies reported strong third-quarter earnings, which helped ease some of the concern over inflationary pressures in the global economy...
