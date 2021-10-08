Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Jon Stewart is back to dissect the US, entertaining comedy and the true story of a legal battle against Google — what to stream B L Premium

The Problem with Jon Stewart — Apple TV +

Jon Stewart revolutionised the US late night landscape during his 16-year tenure as anchor of The Daily Show. The legacy he bequeathed to political satire is firmly entrenched by shows such as Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Trevor Noah’s — all from former graduates of the master himself. Now Stewart returns to present a more serious and somewhat disappointing but unapologetically humourless analysis of current events that’s more in the vein of straight news analysis and demonstrates that he is gatvol of what’s going on in his beloved homeland. Whether you can accept this older, wiser, still cynical but very earnest version of Stewart depends on how exasperated you are by the absurdities and inequities of the news cycle. New episodes are available weekly...