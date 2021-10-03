Siya Kolisi: I was sniffing petrol with bad boys until rugby rescued me
03 October 2021 - 20:37
The Sunday Times published an exclusive extract from Rise, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s autobiography. This is the second extract from his new book.
The choir from my grandmother’s church sang at her funeral, which reminded me of her and all the happy Sundays we’d spent together. My aunt, uncle and cousins were all there, but my dad wasn’t: he was working in Cape Town, eight hours’ drive away, and since he didn’t have a cellphone, no-one could get hold of him and tell him what had happened. ..
