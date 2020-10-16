Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Shocking documentaries, the lives of the filthy rich, spy sagas and an insightful look at Nigeria — what to stream BL PREMIUM

On Becoming a God in Central Florida — Showmax

A 1990s’ drama with plenty of twists, pathos and humour that explores the struggle of Kirsten Dunst’s working-class water park mom who infiltrates a get-rich quick conglomerate in revenge for the devastation it has wrought on her family. Dunst is excellent as a woman who must adopt some of the nasty characteristics of her antagonists while fighting the difficult battle to not let them overwhelm her. It’s a blackly comic but relevant fable about the traps of allowing our ambitions for money to let us fall for those who claim to have figured out the easy road to making it.