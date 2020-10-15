TECH REVIEW: Samsung in a Galaxy of its own

Samsung has had a bumper few months with the release of a number of new products, including a pair of wireless earphones and an updated smartwatch. The FM put the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 to the test.

Galaxy Buds Live

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 3/5

The wireless buds have a distinct bean shape, garnering the nickname Galaxy Beans. They look good in the ear — and in photos.

I found it tricky to put them in and they take getting used to, but then I don’t usually wear earpieces. After the slight discomfort, I took to wearing them for short periods.

The buds come in a rechargeable case and one charge will yield 21 hours of use. Quick charge is impressive; five minutes in the case provides 60 minutes of usage.

I paired them on Android and iOS, accessible via the Galaxy Wearable app. The equaliser has presets for normal, bass boost, soft, dynamic, clear and treble boost.

The sound quality is great. The noise cancellation feature worked well for video meetings, but it does cut into battery life.

The buds support single, double and triple taps, and have customisable touch controls including voice commands and volume controls.

Overall, the buds meet the high standards set by Apple’s AirPods, but the shape of your ear may be a factor in your choice between the brands. They retail for R3,995.