What's next for the Black Panther? The premature death of Chadwick Boseman has left Marvel with questions of how to continue with the hugely successful 'Black Panther' franchise

With the premature death of actor Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 last week, the internet and social media were awash with emotional tributes to an actor who, in a remarkably short space of time, carved himself a deserved place within the pantheon of screen actors, in particular with regard to the representation of black heroes on screen.

From godfather of soul James Brown to barrier-breaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson and, of course, the Marvel Universe hero T’Challa — the Black Panther and king of Wakanda — Boseman brought his particular mix of dignity and empathy to his iconic characters.