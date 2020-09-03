TECH REVIEW: LG Velvet 5G is a slim, sleek operator

LG Velvet 5G

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4/5

Value for money 3½/5

LG opted for a different approach with its new Velvet. Gone is the naming convention from the previous G8 ThinQ. This is the best-looking phone from the company in years.

The Velvet has a sleek design, with curved edges; there is no huge camera bump, as is the norm these days, and it has 5G support.

It features a 6.8-inch OLED screen that is powered by a not-so-new Snapdragon 765G chipset, which has an integrated 5G modem, unlike a newer chip. This processor is what allows the phone to be so slim.

It has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage — expandable up to 2TB — and a 4,300mAh battery. It retains a 3.5mm audio jack and has a USB-C port and a dedicated button for Google Assistant that cannot be remapped.

The Velvet comes with LG’s Dual Screen accessory, a 6.8-inch screen with a 2.1-inch front mono display for notifications. This adds a significant amount of bulk, so it’s best to remove it when it’s not needed.

The full HD display is well suited for consuming multimedia content.

The second screen is great for multitasking, allowing you to run two apps together, turn it into a gamepad for gaming or choose a specific app to run upon launch.

Even with the dual screen, battery life is excellent and a charge lasts a full day.