Diamond: the secret to new, lube-free bike chains

Extremely hard coating in BMW’s M Endurance chain doesn’t wear and has reduced friction

03 September 2020 - 05:06 Dens Droppa
Coated in industrial diamond, the rollers of the M Endurance chain offer the clean, maintenance-free convenience of a shaft drive motorcycle. Picture: SUPPLIED
The days of having to lubricate your motorcycle chain are over — at least if you own one of BMW’s sports bikes.

Yes, we’re talking a maintenance-free chain that doesn’t need any lube over its lifespan, and the secret ingredient is diamonds; more specifically tetrahedrally amorphous carbon (ta-C), which is also known as industrial diamond.

BMW Motorrad uses this extremely hard material to coat the rollers in its newly introduced M Endurance chain. The coating doesn’t wear off like the metal rollers used in traditional chains, and it rolls very smoothly too due to ta-C’s drastically reduced friction coefficient.

Thanks to its excellent dry lubrication properties and the elimination of wear, the ta-C coated rollers of the M Endurance chain offer the clean, maintenance-free convenience of a shaft drive motorcycle, says BMW Motorrad. It means you’ll never have to get your hands grubby cleaning the old oil from a chain.

BMW has offered shaft drive motorcycles — which also require no lubrication — for more than 90 years as one of its technical cornerstones, but this is the first time it’s offering a maintenance-free chain.

The M Endurance chain is available initially for the brand’s two four-cylinder models, the BMW S1000 RR superbike and the S 1000 XR adventure sport bike — either as an accessory or as a factory-fitted option for R4,029.

The feature will also soon be available for additional BMW motorcycles.

Triumph launches the gutsier Tiger 900

Britain’s middleweight adventure bike takes a leap forward with more muscle and new tech
Life
1 month ago

BMW beefs up its boxer-engined road bikes

New 1,254cc engine adds muscle to the roadster, tourer and sports tourer offering
Life
10 months ago

Self-piloting motorcycle on show

The motorcycle independently rides off, accelerates, circles a winding test track and independently slows down to a stop
Life
1 year ago

