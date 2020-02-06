Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend From Taylor Swift and a serious Adam Sandler to a drama series about Ebola BL PREMIUM

Miss Americana — Netflix

Lena Wilson’s behind-the-scenes documentary about the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift may leave those who’ve never understood what all the fuss is about still perplexed. For fans, though, it is a revealing and reasonably restrained look at the woman behind the global stadium-busting stage persona.