Auf Wiedersehen, Frankfurt motor show

The launch of the full-electric Lagonda marque, due in 2022, has been stalled for three years, while development of the Rapide E, the main brand’s first electric model, is under review despite being almost complete, Bloomberg reports.

The rethink on electrification, a costly technology previously deemed vital to Aston Martin’s future, will cause the company to switch focus to providing hybrid cars. It’s part of a “reset plan” in terms of which there will be unspecified job cuts and a restructuring of sales and marketing operations.

While the changes mark a setback for CEO Andy Palmer’s ambitious expansion strategy, the upcoming DBX model appears to have survived the cull. Aston Martin’s first SUV is at the centre of efforts to lift sales, with deliveries to customers due to start later this year.

The sports and luxury specialist said it’s also focused on rebalancing supply with demand to bolster pricing.

Aston Martin secured a deal to sell a stake of up to 20% in the struggling company to billionaire Stroll, providing the luxury UK carmaker with much-needed funds to build a new SUV.

A consortium led by Stroll will pay $239m for a 16.7% stake, while a subsequent rights issue supported by major shareholders including Stroll will raise $413m more, Aston Martin said on Friday.

Stroll’s stake could rise to 20% upon completion of the rights issue.

The move will “immediately improve liquidity and reduce leverage”, Aston Martin said. “This follows the disappointing performance of the business through 2019.”

Stroll, a Canadian investor who owns a Formula One racing team, won the backing of Aston Martin’s board after rival suitor Geely cooled on the idea of investing in the sports car maker. Geely — which controls Sweden’s Volvo, Britain’s Lotus Cars and holds a stake in Daimler — had been interested in a technology-sharing deal, sources said.

Aston Martin is mainly owned by Italian and Kuwaiti private equity groups. The fundraising plan hands the carmaker a lifeline that will ease funding strains as it prepares to start building its first SUV, the DBX.

Stroll, 60, who owns a fleet of vintage Ferraris, made his fortune building and selling two fashion brands. He and his partner, Silas Chou, took Tommy Hilfiger public in 1992 and later sold it to private equity buyers. In 2011, they listed the Michael Kors brand, eight years after acquiring majority control.

He led a group of investors who took over the Force India Formula One team after it was forced into administration. Renamed Racing Point, it is based in the UK and gets its engines from Mercedes-Benz. Stroll’s son Lance is a driver for the team.

Under Friday’s agreement, Stroll’s Racing Point will become the Aston Martin F1 works team from the 2021 season.