Life / Arts & Entertainment Pseudoscience and sobbing: The Goop Lab on Netflix A new reality show turns Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop squad into guinea pigs in one long infomercial

“The following series is designed to entertain and inform — not provide medical advice. You should always consult your doctor when it comes to your personal health or before you start any treatment.” Every half-hour episode of The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow on Netflix begins with this warning, a reminder that scientists (and lawyers) view the actress-turned-lifestyle guru’s brainchild as problematic at best and dangerous at worst.

The six-episode series, available for bingeing on January 24, turns Paltrow’s staff, and occasionally the star herself, into lab rats to test a slew of “wellness” techniques that the trailer warns can be “out there or too scary”. Some are scientifically sound and even bland. (Eating well and exercising are key to ageing gracefully, it turns out.) Some are comically entertaining, like synchronised group yoga in the snow, or “snowga”.