HOT PROPERTY: Luxury R65m apartment in Bantry Bay

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R65.5m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

This luxury 431m² apartment at The Bantry, one of Cape Town’s most exclusive developments, has achieved one of the highest sales prices in SA over the past year. Apart from uninterrupted views of the Atlantic, it has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a study, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar and direct lift access, among other features.