HOT PROPERTY: Luxury R65m apartment in Bantry Bay

23 January 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R65.5m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

This luxury 431m² apartment at The Bantry, one of Cape Town’s most exclusive developments, has achieved one of the highest sales prices in SA over the past year. Apart from uninterrupted views of the Atlantic, it has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a study, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar and direct lift access, among other features.

WHERE: Atlantic Beach Estate, Cape Town

PRICE: R6.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This spacious family home in one of the Western Cape’s most popular golf estates is situated in an elevated, fairway position. The property has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study that can be used as an additional bedroom, as well as a private guest suite. Additional features include a games room, a swimming pool and irrigation with borehole access.

