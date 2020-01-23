Life / Motoring

TECHNOLOGY

New shape-shifting car seat makes you think you’re walking

Jaguar Land Rover’s pioneering technology could help reduce health risks caused by sitting down too long

23 January 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
‘Morphable’ seat system continually adjusts actuators in seat foam to simulate the rhythm of walking. Picture: SUPPLIED
‘Morphable’ seat system continually adjusts actuators in seat foam to simulate the rhythm of walking. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jaguar Land Rover is developing the seat of the future — a shape-shifting system designed tackle the health risks of sitting down for too long.

The "morphable" seat, being trialled by Jaguar Land Rover’s Body Interiors Research division, uses a series of actuators in the seat foam to create constant micro-adjustments that make your brain think you’re walking, and could be individually tailored to each driver and passenger.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than a quarter of people worldwide — 1.4-billion — are living increasingly sedentary lifestyles, which can shorten muscles in the legs, hips and gluteals causing back pain. The weakened muscles also mean you are more likely to injure yourself from falls or strains.

By simulating the rhythm of walking, a movement known as pelvic oscillation, the technology can help mitigate against the health risks of sitting down for too long on extended journeys with some drivers doing hundreds of kilometres per week.

Dr Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Medical Officer, said: “The wellbeing of our customers and employees is at the heart of all our technological research projects. We are using our engineering expertise to develop the seat of the future using innovative technologies not seen before in the automotive industry to help tackle an issue that affects people across the globe.”

It’s part of Jaguar Land Rover’s methods to improve customer wellbeing through technological innovation. Previous projects have included research to reduce the effects of motion sickness and the implementation of ultraviolet light technology to stop the spread of colds and flu.

Aston Martin teases an open-cockpit V12 stunner

Just 88 units of the limited-edition 515kW Speedster will be produced worldwide
Life
1 week ago

All ears for the future of in-car audio

From mobile music studios to flying-saucer noises, Mark Smyth gets the lowdown while visiting Harman in Munich
Life
1 week ago

Protect your car by doing this during a hail storm

Hailstones can put a serious dent in your car’s style – here’s how to avoid them
Life
1 month ago

Have you screened your drivers for diabetes?

Truck drivers have a higher risk of contacting type 2 diabetes, says MasterDrive
Life
2 months ago

Hyundai brings the sound of silence to its cars

Headphone-style noise cancelling technology will make future cars serenely quiet
Life
2 months ago

