Back of the Moon, an impressive SA production screened in the unique Egrek cinema

There has been — and still is — an enormous amount to learn. He’s signed deals to source movies from UIP, which is handling Back of the Moon, Disney and Empire Entertainment, which together handle about 80% of new releases.

“For an independent cinema, it’s not difficult. There’s so much content out there that they want outlets for it, so it’s just about the price,” he says.

He doesn’t expect to break even for at least two years, but private events might prove the success factor. Companies or individuals can hire the whole cinema and request a specific movie for R3,000, or R2,500 for children, which will compensate for low day-to-day ticket sales. So far he’s ahead of target for private events, with one recent kids’ birthday party where he screened Spiderman, and a children’s charity event screening The Lion King.

Financially, the whole operation cost about R4m to set up, including close to R1m for the projector alone.

“The quality is most important to me,” he says.

“When cinemas went digital many years ago, about 80% of independent cinemas went under because film wasn’t that expensive, but digital equipment is expensive.”

Banks rejected his loan applications with the verdict that his business plan was too risky, the market was saturated and there was no future. So the entire business is underpinned by his father’s house. His father knows, but his sister isn’t enthusiastic, he jokes.

“You earn well as an expat, so I’d saved some money and I’m single, so I don’t have many expenses, and my dad’s house has funded the rest. He said we have a home loan access bond, how much do you need?”

His uncles also put in some savings, because Nana proved very good at selling his dream to his family. Now he needs to sell it to the public too.

• Egrek Cinema is at Parkhurst Square, 38 Fourth Ave, Parkhurst, Johannesburg. For details see https://egrek.co.za/